TORTOLA — “Enough is Enough.”
That phrase was among the many emblazoned on placards, and toted by participants during a Saturday candlelight vigil targeting gun violence.
As they shared testimonies of the effects of gun violence, speakers including Premier Andrew Fahie and Police Commissioner Mark Collins, made impassioned pleas to end gun violence in the territory.
The event, hosted by members of the Justice for Jaimez Committee and held at Queen Elizabeth II Park in Road Town, was coordinated by Joycelyn Leonard-Walters, mother of Jaimez Soutt, who was gunned down on Dec 11, 2021, and would have been celebrating his 32nd birthday today.
Broderick Penn, whose brother Kendoy Penn was shot and killed in 2005, was comforted.
“This is really so comforting to come and do this with so many other families. We want to believe justice will be served for each and all of us,” he said, adding that his to perpetrators is that they destroy multiple lives when they take a life.
“You rip families apart. Create pain. Destroy dreams. Kids grow up without dads. Girls don’t learn how to be loved and boys are not taught how to become men,” he said. “And when you exact revenge, you create avengers. Then we enter a bitter cycle of revenge, violence and avenge and that’s actually happening right now in our community.”
March 16 marked 10 years since Mareen Stoddard lost her daughter Kawuana Todd-Rhymer in a domestic violence-related killing.
“My three daughters are afraid to get into relationships because of what happened to their sister,” Stoddard said. “This was a boy that was in my house. This is a boy that I fed. This is a boy I had in my home as my own son and he ripped my heart apart. I need justice for my daughter Kawuana Todd-Rhymer — and all others who were gunned down.”
Leonard-Walters, whose son, a U.S. Army veteran ,was gunned down in Crystals Nightclub, said too many families are being torn apart and called on promoters and entertainment venues to check everyone entering their establishments.
“What goes for one should go for all,” she said, noting on the fateful night her son was killed, someone was turned away for having a lighter. “But the killer was somehow allowed into the club with a gun and took my son’s life.”
Police have identified Eric Rabsatt as the shooter, but he remains on the lam.
Leonard-Walters questioned the liaison between police and victims’ families, noting it “needs drastic improvement.”
“Families should not have to be calling about their case,” she said and suggested that police stay in touch even if there isn’t any “new news.”
“You need a better plan. We cannot wait until a victim is buried to post a picture of the suspect, who could be in Timbuktu,” she said. “You have a person of interest, get the information out to the public. When information is given to you, stop asking who’s the source. It’s your job to investigate any information or tip given. We live in a very small community and persons are hesitant to give information, because of confidentiality.”
Police Commissioner Collins encouraged residents to continue working with police as this is often the key to solving crimes.
He said that since 2000, there has been 79 people killed in the BVI and that many of the homicides remain unsolved.
Collins said his department will soon launch a video series with cold-case crimes. The department will start with four cases it seeks the public’s help on, he said.
“Many of these unsolved murders need only one or two additional witnesses, advances in forensic science, or CCTV evidence to seal the case, to bring justice and closure to you the families,” Collins said. “We’ll reveal everything we know and don’t know in these cases and it will take all of you, with my staff, and the backing of my investigation team to bring justice in these cases. Don’t turn a blind eye. If you know something, say something.”
Fahie, who was shot in the leg in 2007 during an armed robbery of the Development Bank where he was a customer, told the gathering that it’s “not a good feeling to be shot” before noting the government wants to help get guns off BVI streets.
According to Fahie, Gov. John Duncan and Collins will announce this week a gun amnesty period for 14 days.
“All you know that have guns — without a question, hand them in. Turn them in,” Fahie said. “This is your opportunity of a lifetime and we’ll assess in National Security (Council) after two weeks and see if there needs to be an extension, because collecting 50 guns in the last couple months is too much, and 79 deaths from 2000 is too much.”
He called on residents to also help police.
“While you’re turning in those guns, turn in the people who fired those guns to kill the people,” Fahie said.
Leonard-Walters told The Daily News following the vigil that it went well.
“The message was heard,” she said. “I’m hoping the stakeholders heard our voices. Enough is enough.”