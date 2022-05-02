Dear Editor,
Fellow Virgin Islanders, late Thursday we heard the shocking reports that Premier [Andrew] Fahie was detained in the United States and is facing criminal charges as a result of an undercover operation there. We are all shocked, saddened, and even embarrassed, however, it is important that we look beyond recent events and toward healing and unity.
I accept and acknowledge the gravity of this issue, as well as the other challenges and new headwinds that we now face. I strongly condemn any violation of the confidence and responsibilities entrusted to public officials. So, I ask of you, citizens, residents, and friends let us pray earnestly, and work with great resolve and steadfast focus on improving our good governance structures and the proper functioning of our public institutions.
As we prepare for whatever lies ahead, let us summon all our strength and join in unity to address our daunting challenges and realize the aspirations of our territory for future generations. God bless our beloved Virgin Islands.
— Marlon Penn, Tortola, leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.