TORTOLA — Visitors to the British Virgin Islands will be able to carefully mingle with residents and ring in the holidays a bit early during the territory’s three-day “Christmas in the City” event.
The annual event starts with an evening parade and will feature events in both parking lots of the Ralph T. O’Neal Central Administration Complex. Organizers had 45 vendors lined up in addition to corporate companies showcasing merchandise or services. Wine and spirit companies also will be on hand offering complimentary beverage samples.
While observing social distancing guidelines, a “light it up” parade around the O’Neal Complex will kick off at 6 p.m. today “featuring anything that can move or light up,” City Manager Janice Brathwaite-Edwards told The Daily News.
For 15 years, the event was dubbed Christmas on Main Street and the name changed, over the last five years, to Christmas on DeCastro Street. This year marks the 22nd edition of the event, which organizers said is going through “major changes” with new committee members.
Brathwaite-Edwards said that “a set of young, vibrant, musically talented individuals have joined the committee, and they’re changing the way things Christmas in the City is done and it will be something of a different flavor.”
The event will feature something for everyone including children and car enthusiasts.
Several artists who participated over the years are returning to perform “new repertoires,” she said.
The BVI Basketball Federation will participate for the first time with a “Three on Three Tournament” for under-15 players and the BVI Motor Sports Association members will showcase their cars. The Beacon Bible Bookstore and Lux will feature a photography booth where both children and adults can take Christmas photos.
This year the location of the event was also changed.
“We can’t have it on DeCastro Street this year based on the traffic turnaround and we can’t afford to block the main artery that helps to exit the city, from East to West. So, we had to change location,”Brathwaite-Edwards said.
The Transportation, Works and Utilities department allowed the use of two parking areas at the Ralph T. O’Neal Central Administration Complex for the event, she said, with live Christmas in the City events slated for the east parking lot. Events like the car show being held by the BVI Motor Sports Association will be held in the west parking lot.
Activities will continue Saturday with entertainment during the evening. Leon and the Hot Shots, scheduled to take part, will serenade Brathwaite-Edwards, whose birthday falls on that day.
Brathwaite-Edwards praised the event for what it means to participants, especially coming on the heels of the BVI reopening its ports to visitors on Tuesday. Organizers relied heavily on donations to make the event happen as most businesses have been closed off and on since March. Passenger ferry service from the U.S. Virgin Islands to BVI isn’t scheduled to resume until Dec. 8.
“This year we have a lot of contributors — we’re not spending a lot of money this year as we have a lot of donations, including Hon. Neville Smith donating the stage and sound equipment,” she said. “Most of the people donating, including digital screens, are doing it as a form of advertising and marketing platform for them, so it should be good.”
On Sunday, a Paint and Sip kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be spearheaded by two young entrepreneurs.
“This is something that’s different. You come and register on Friday and Saturday to participate on Sunday,” Brathwaite-Edwards said, adding all is going as planned.
“This year, what I want to highlight, which is of most importance is the whole coming together of the community. We have the guys with the remote race cars, the BVI Basketball Federation, we have Caribbean Cellars, the University of the West Indies, H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, along with all our vendors and a masseuse coming in from Levrick Bay, Virgin Gorda.
“What I’m trying to show this year is how the community can get involved in Christmas in the City by not just coming to sell, but the opportunity to showcase their products and services. That’s what I would really like to see happen (and) it’s happening slowly,” Brathwaite-Edwards added.
She said she expects more vendors today because even as tents were going up in preparation on Thursday, “I still have people calling. We’re trying our best not to turn down anybody.”