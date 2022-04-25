TORTOLA — In his first statement since April 5 when he received the Commission of Inquiry Report into possible corruption within the government, British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin on Thursday, said he’s had the chance to review the nearly 1000 pages report in detail and is ready to share it with other political leaders including Premier Andrew Fahie.
Rankin, earlier this month, asked for the public’s patience saying he wanted a chance to digest the contents of the report and possibly have a response after Easter.
The report, he said, covers important topics and 40 recommendations on governance, the Constitution, and strengthening or reinforcing existing legislation.
“My aim remains to ensure that the best interests of the people of the British Virgin Islands are central to governance at all levels. The COI examined a broad range of issues which are the building blocks of any effective and successful jurisdiction,” Rankin said in a prepared statement. “By addressing them properly, we can strengthen the foundations of governance in the British Virgin Islands to meet the challenges of the future in an open, transparent and fair way.”
The Commission of Inquiry was established by his predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, in January 2021. Rankin reiterated he is aware that residents want to see the report in full, as soon as possible, and for work to start on improving governance in the territory, before noting it has been “a long process” to get to this point.
“However, I intend to share it first in confidence with Premier Fahie, and then the leaders of political parties represented in the House of Assembly, to allow for discussions to take place on a cross-party basis between them, Ministers in the UK, and myself,” he said in the statement. “I trust that the confidence in which the report is shared will be respected and I hope that these discussions will take place in the third week of May.”
Rankin said he will have further comments on the matter, saying “thereafter, my aim will be to publish the report as soon as possible, in June, if not before.”
“It is essential that the handling of this report is done in the right way and I believe by adopting this approach, we will get to an outcome that is in the best interests of the people of the British Virgin Islands,” the governor said in the prepared statement.
He also reiterated cautionary advice he had for residents when he first announced the receipt of the Inquiry report, telling the public to “be aware” of speculation and attempts to discredit or second-guess the COI Report and recommendations.
“I ask you to reserve judgement until it is published,” he said, noting that another update will be provided by next month.