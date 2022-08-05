TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands has exhausted a $65 million Caribbean Development Bank loan that was awarded in the aftermath of 2017’s twin hurricanes and is seeking more funding, according to Premier Natalio Wheatley.
He said efforts are underway to raise more funds after the initial loan, procured by the National Democratic Party’s administration following the destruction to infrastructure by Hurricane Irma in 2017. According to Wheatley, the additional funding will help complete projects “already in the pipeline.”
According to Wheatley, around the same time as the CDB loan, the BVI turned down a $300 million loan guarantee from the United Kingdom to assist with recovery efforts.
Wheatley, who also serves as Finance minister, said officials are seeking a sizable loan from other sources and will soon produce a revised fiscal plan.
“We will have another loan, but it has to be a loan we can afford to service the debt for,” Wheatley said. “So, it wouldn’t be as much as $300 million because, of course, we would have to be able to service the debt through our annual budgeting process.”
He added that once “we have all the details of it, we can announce to the public the size of the loan and of course, we will have to show how we will be able to service the debt of that loan and meet all our ongoing expectations.”
In December, the House of Assembly passed a $397,174,133 budget. While the loan that the BVI is seeking would not necessarily come from the U.K., Wheatley said they would need to “have a conversation” with the U.K. government on borrowing, as there’s an agreement between the BVI and the U.K.
In order for the territory to procure the loan, the BVI must communicate with the U.K. as it relates to the territory’s fiscal position, according to Wheatley.
“Members will get a chance in the House of Assembly to do what the Ministry of Finance is referring to as a “revised mid-year budget.” Wheatley said information about the territory’s finances is regularly shared with the United Kingdom.
“You would be aware of course, that we have the protocols for effective financial management, which speaks to some of the ratios that we have to stay within and we have discussion with the United Kingdom, who monitors the ratio and monitors our economic performance,” he said.
There are currently a number of projects being undertaken in the territory. The bridge connecting Tortola and Frenchman’s Cay — in former Premier Andrew Fahie’s First District and started by him — opened over the weekend.
Rehabilitation work shoring up the shoreline in Carrot Bay is in progress and work on rehabilitation to mitigate flooding on the Fish Bay Road has just been completed. Repairs to several bridges and troublesome areas in Ballast Bay also have been completed.
Residents have been complaining of the condition of roads from Fish Bay, eastward to the airport.
According to Wheatley, the BVI and U.K. must have a discussion on borrowing since a lot of the completed work was completed by the $65 million grant.
“The funds from this loan have been almost expended and are currently being used on ongoing projects,” Wheatley said. “The remaining amount is limited and thus, unable to facilitate the commencement of new projects.”
Reports show that during a Dec. 13, 2018, House of Assembly meeting, the BVI had drawn down $15 $65 million block grant, but only $2.4 million of initiatives had been charged to the loan, former premier Orlando Smith said at the time.
In the first year of the loan, BVI tax payers had forked out $464,116.99 in interest on the loan,” he said.