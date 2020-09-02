TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie on Tuesday announced that his office will work with U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to tackle the threat of illegal smuggling between the territories, noting that individuals caught are subject to prosecution or being deported.
Dubbed “Operation Eradication,” Fahie said he is assembling a task force to help protect the territory’s border, which had been on a series of 24-hour lockdowns since late March as the BVI government sought to stop the spread of COVID-19. He did not provide further details about the task force. According to BVI officials, during the period of March 31 to July 31, there were just eight confirmed cases of the virus and one death.
However, during the month of August there were 39 cases, and of that number 35 were recorded from the period dating back to Aug. 17 “from persons being smuggled into the territory from St. Thomas, Fahie said “The BVI will not be used as a hub for human smuggling to the USVI and also from the USVI to the BVI en route to their home country. Your government will not allow the actions of a few individuals to endanger the welfare of the BVI and our economy.”
He thanked those who he said “have been coming forward thus far to give valuable leads and information pertaining to the aforementioned.”
Fahie also noted that “the governor of the United States Virgin Islands, Mr. Albert Bryan Jr., has discussed with me similar concerns in this same area, and we have pledged our united efforts to a joint operation under our Friendship Day relationship to address this matter once and for all.”
The BVI, Fahie said, finds itself at a crossroad where it must readjust its existing plans to keep the virus from spreading. It’s economy, he said, was back on track and “because of one or two lawless persons we are back here almost at square one. The majority cannot be following the minority.”
“Our residents and businesses must not be made to continue to suffer due to misconduct by a few persons out of greed and lack of respect for our Virgin Islands,” said Fahie, who also serves as BVI’s Finance minister. “I want to state clearly that these types of action will not be condoned by your government. Persons engaging in all or any illegal activities will be sought after vigorously and brought to justice. Those that need to be deported will be deported.”
Fahie said the task force will “be set up immediately to aggressively bring this illegal activity to an abrupt and needed end.”
He added that this effort, along with other measures, will send “a clear message to all who intend to try and continue these illegal activities in the territorial waters, that there is a zero tolerance by the government of the Virgin Islands for crime. “
“I say here again that our people and businesses should not be made to suffer for a few lawless people,” he said. “BVI will not be a hub no more for these illegal activities.”