TORTOLA — Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Commissioner Mark Collins is calling for residents to come forward with what they know about increased gun activity that has led to two homicides this year and a near fatal shooting over the weekend.
The latter occurred around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night in Long Bush, leaving a male athlete hospitalized and in in dire need of blood. Police are investigating, and Collins is calling for calm, citing an uptick in gun violence.
“In less than a month, we have seen two murders and Saturday night’s near fatality along with a number of other firearm-related incidents. The risk of injury or death to innocent bystanders is very high,” Collins said in the statement. “Our community deserves to feel and be safe. We need all who are either party to these actions or participating themselves to refrain from any more bloodshed. Please consider the consequences of decisions made in the heat of the moment. Help us to restore calm.”
He encouraged family members and friends to do what they can and talk to those “participating with individuals discharging firearms and inflicting harm.”
In week’s span earlier this month, the territory logged two homicides.
Yan Edwards,42, was shot and killed at Moose’s Bar in Paharam Town on Feb. 6. To date, no arrests have been made. Then on Feb. 12, a man who has yet to be identified was killed, near the House of Assembly and Elmore Stoutt High School. While police have charged 37-year-old Hasani Frett in connection with the killing, the individual has not been identified. Police have sought the public’s help to ID the body, but has not released any details that would help the public assist their investigation.
In another shooting on Feb. 12, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. BVI police have said that shooting occurred in a different location, but have not yet determined whether they are linked. The National Security Council meanwhile has announced a reward of $20,000 for information leading to conviction of perpetrators in both homicides.
Collins reminded residents that his officers are committed to identifying crime offenders, but that police cannot do so alone.
“I urge anyone who has any information on Saturday night’s shooting or other recent incidents to come forward,” he said.
Individuals can confidentially call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-284-800-8477 with information about any of the recent shootings or illegal firearms in the territory.