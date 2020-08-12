With events and gatherings canceled for the foreseeable future, people are looking for ways to stay busy and active while maintaining a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those looking for adventure on St. John can look to the skies—the island offers two unique adventures, one by the light of the full moon and another under the cloak of the new moon’s darkness.
New moon: bioluminescence
Next new moon: Aug. 18
While the bioluminescence on St. John doesn’t rival the record-setting glow of Vieques’ Mosquito Bay, it’s still present in the island’s waters and it’s worth a nighttime trip to the beach to see it. Bioluminescence is defined as the production and emission of light by a living organism; in local waters, the greenish-blue glow is caused by dinoflagellates.
Darkness is key to spotting the dinoflagellates’ shimmer, so it’s best to set out in search of the bioluminescence when there’s a new moon. Head to any bay with calm, shallow waters and little to no boats, whose lights could impair your view. Though you can see the organisms fire up with your head above water, be sure to bring a mask or goggles, as the best way to fully take in the bioluminescence is with your face in the water. Getting the single-celled organisms to shine is easy—simply swish your hands back and forth in the water, and you’ll see little pinpricks of light come to life in response to the agitation.
The brilliance of the bioluminescence will vary depending on the concentration of dinoflagellates in the water. A visit to Maho Bay during the most recent new moon revealed the presence of a small amount of bioluminescence, visible despite numerous boats moored and lit up in the bay.
It’s wondrous to witness even a small amount of the organism’s radiance, the tiny lights dancing around in the black nighttime waters. This new moon experience is suited for almost everyone. Searching for bioluminescence can be a romantic adventure, or simply a fun outing for friends. It’s also very family-friendly and something your children are sure to remember for a long time.
Full moon: Ram Head hike
Next full moon: Sept. 1
This is a popular experience among visitors and residents alike, and once you’ve experienced it for yourself, it’s not hard to see why. Ram Head, a peninsula that juts southward on the east side of the island, evokes a feeling of being at the end of the Earth. It’s the perfect place to watch the sun set over St. Thomas followed by the moon rise.
From the Salt Pond parking lot, the hike out to the point of Ram Head is a little over a mile. It’s relatively easy as far as St. John hikes go, with meandering elevation changes rather than sharp, steep climbs. The trail crosses sandy Salt Pond beach then rocky Blue Cobblestone Beach before you ascend up and out to the end of Ram Head. If you depart the Salt Pond parking lot an hour before the evening’s sunset, you’ll arrive out on the point with plenty of time to take in nature’s wonders.
Take your time as you make the final ascent out to the point; tucked into the Turk’s cap cactus plants that nearly blanket the hillside, you’ll find brilliant magenta fruits, tiny little edible morsels that offer a refreshing bite with the slightest hint of a kiwi-esque flavor. Near the end of the point, a cut in the eastern side of the peninsula funnels cool winds across the trail, rivaling any air conditioning you’ve ever experienced and providing a much-welcomed temperature-reducing blast.
When you reach the knoll at the end of trail, settle in and prepare for a relaxing hour or two. Bring a soft blanket or even a backpack chair, as the ground is studded with sharp, pointy rocks. Some hikers bring sandwiches or even a bottle of wine to enjoy as Mother Nature puts on her show. Once the sun has set behind St. Thomas, turn your sights eastward for the rise of the moon. The full moon produces an astonishing amount of light, bathing St. John’s East End and the BVI’s Norman Island beyond in a soothing glow. Wait until the moon is high enough in the sky to light the trail as you hike back toward Salt Pond, but do bring flashlights just in case.
The Ram Head full moon hike is another moon-motivated outing that suits just about anyone, from couples in search of a romantic night under the stars to friends looking for a fun place to share a bottle of wine to families looking to help their kids burn a little energy.
Bonus nighttime activity:
The Perseid meteor shower is currently active through Aug. 24. Head to any beach outside the light pollution of Cruz Bay and you could be in for a wondrous show courtesy of the nighttime sky.