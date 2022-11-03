ST. THOMAS — Introductory Night. The name says it all.
It is a time when high school seniors are formally introduced to the community, and members of the Charlotte Amalie High School’s Class of 2023 are gearing up to take part in the time-honored tradition.
Next week, they will trade in their light blue and navy uniform for gowns and tuxedos as they are “introduced’ to the world.
It will mark the first time since 2019 that students will be able to hold the event, as traditional as prom and graduation, in person since the pandemic.
During the program students are paired together for the first part of the event. They dress in formal attire, and their names and intended career paths are called. What follows is a talent segment organized by the students with the help of advisers. The exact contents of the show are kept under wraps until the night of.
Students also sing their “class song,” usually patterned after a popular tune. A student or a group of students routinely come up with lyrics, and this year isn’t any different.
Jadynn Sibilly, class vice president, told The Daily News that part of her job and that of the other class officers, is to ensure everything goes according to plan.
“I’m helping to pair the partners,” she said recently in between rehearsing about pairing male students to escort female students on stage. “If some people don’t have partners, I try to find who’s available.”
As is usually the case, there is a shortage of male students participating, and Sibilly said that part of her role as a class officer is to convince students to share their partners.
“My experience has been stressful, but in a fun way. It’s hectic, but I kind of like it because I can help organize it. I just hope everything runs smoothly and no one passes out,” she said jokingly.
Nneka Howard-Sibilly, the 12th grade principal at CAHS, said Introductory Night allows students to connect with each other and their advisers in ways they wouldn’t be able to in a classroom setting.
She knows this well, as she has unofficially helped students with Introductory Night for many years, including when she began her tenure as a science teacher at CAHS. She became assistant principal in 2020, a promotion that saw her involved in the production of the event from start to finish.
She described what often occurs this way: “There is a young man who I always look at and say, ‘he’s so quiet.’ And then as I’m working with the male models, I see a different side of him. I see certain personalities I typically don’t see when they’re here in the blue and blue,” Howard-Sibilly said.
In addition to enriching social skills, Introductory Night allows students to showcase their leadership and organization skills. Students, for example, are in charge of picking the theme and different acts they want to showcase that night.
Beyond organization, the members of what is the Class of 2023 have a wealth of creative students whose talent will be on display, and help make Introductory Night special.
Volunteers like Sher’niah Freeman helps everything go smoothly.
“I’ve been helping with a couple of acts that are being showcased,” she said. “I’ve been helping with the costumes, dabbled in helping with ideas for the theme and the colors. I also wrote the lyrics to the class song.”
Freeman hopes that the audience will be able to see the Class’ talents and enjoy the show.
“I hope we show why we are the legendary Class of 2023,” she said.
In addition to Howard-Sibilly, there are many other staff helping behind the scenes including CAHS teacher Iambakisye Richardson.
He does “a little bit of everything.”
“All the parts that no one sees but ensures the show runs, that’s my job,” he said.
Howard-Sibilly said the more the merrier.
“I believe in the power of the village,” she said. “It takes literally an entire village to pull it off. The parents are instrumental in ensuring that the needs of students are met in terms of payment for the dresses, suits, and the acts that they take part in.”
According to Howard-Sibilly because there is a talent segment, CAHS staff and even alums come forward to assist the latest class, preparing them for dance or musical acts.
“It’s student-led because they determine what goes into it, but it comes to fruition with the help of the entire village — parents, administration, staff, our community members, and particularly alumni all come together to assist students with this adventure,” she said.