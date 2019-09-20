Daily News Staff
A Pieces of Eight Treasure Hunt hosted by DoDat St. Croix will be held at Serenity’s Nest on St. Croix on Sunday.
Every child participant will don their pirate gear and then form “crews with a captain.” There are eight pirate puzzles to solve, including finding gold nuggets, walking the plank to look in the shark’s mouth for a clue and using flashlights to discover secret letters with glow in the dark paint. Pirate crews will try to figure out “who stole the treasure” and open the final treasure chest for a prize.
Two treasure hunts will be held, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $12 per child. Participants can take home their bandana, eye patch, fake gold earring, fake mustache and treasure coin. There will be games and a pirate ghost ship collage art project before and after the treasure hunts and fun pirate objects for sale. Pre-register to ensure a spot in the hunt at http://dodatstx.com/treasurehunt.
