Dear Editor,
Throughout the English-speaking Caribbean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, the beginning of July and August signifies Emancipation Day: July 3, 1848, in the case of U.S.Virgin Islands, and Monday, Aug. 1, 1834 also called August Monday or August First Monday, in the case of the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Anguilla, Monserrat, Grenada, Bahamas, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands and Guyana.
August First Monday, or August Monday, marked Great Britain’s passing of the Slavery Abolition Act which represented the start of freedom for 800,000 enslaved Africans in all its colonies on Aug. 1, 1834.
Interestingly, and perhaps little known, is that the Slavery Abolition Act also applied to Canada, then a British colony, which became a safe haven for enslaved Africans who fled enslavement in the United States, by various means, including by what is referred to as the ‘Underground Railroad”, prior to the abolition of slavery in America.
According to historians on this subject, in years prior to the American Civil War, August First Monday was the most important date on the calendar for enslaved African and free Blacks in the United States. It represented the hope of freedom to come.
Considering this time of year, it is fitting to recognize certain individuals who exercised the courage to seek a better life for themselves and the collective community. Their actions, in large part, led to the enactment of laws emancipating enslaved Africans in 1848 and 1834, respectively: Queens Mary, Agnes and Matilda of the former Danish West Indies, which is present-day U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Samuel Sharpe, an enslaved Jamaican preacher of African descent, whose actions catalyzed the enactment of the Slavery Abolition Act of 1834.
As we fast forward 174 years and 188 years respectively, the road to social, educational and political growth of descendants of formerly enslaved Africans is paved with the ebbs and flows of circumstances, hard word, resilience, faith, community and a passion for a better life for ourselves and the collective community. Each step towards progress was embedded with a profound sense of a collective, rather than individual, step forward. Correspondingly, the better life being sought was for all, the collective “us.”
Throughout this time, many persons have dedicated their lives, through toil, to creating a better life for the collective Caribbean community. I especially recognize those from our part of the Caribbean, the Greater Virgin Islands, that is to say, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, who have transitioned but contributed significantly to improving quality of life before doing so. They are as follows:
Dr. Charles Wesley Turnbull, Ambassador Terence Todman, former BVI Premier Ralph T. O’Neal, OBE, Anne Abramson, Dr. Pearle Varlack, Dr. Norwell Harrigan, Atty. Joseph S. Archibald, QC, Athneil “Addie” Ottley, Lena Shulterbrandt, Honorable Ethlyn Smith, former Sen. Holland Redfield II, former V.I. Delegate to Congress Ron deLugo, Warren Wells, former Sen. Robert O’Connor, Honorable Delores Christopher, Clarence Scipio, Wilma Marsh Monsanto, Conrad “Ricky” Francois, Horace Callwood, Ruth E. Thomas, Horace Clarke, former Senate Preisent Bingley Richardson, Sr., Austin “Babe”Monsanto, Dr. Robert Mathavious, OBE, and Clarence Cecil Thomas,
Though from humble beginnings, the life work of these Greater Virgin Islands stalwarts are legacies of giant steps towards improving the lives of countless many of us.
Looking at the progress made since 1848 and 1834, respectively, I thank the Almighty for our safekeeping. Looking ahead, I pray and encourage each of us to embrace the best of ourselves, our culture, and our passion for improving everything we touch.
I also pray that we continue to become doers with the courage and desire to shape a future rooted in the best of our rich history and generational values, one that brings together the resilience, vibrancy and lessons learned over the past 174 years and 188 years, respectively.
Let’s be each other’s keeper in order to make this happen.
— Moleto A. Smith Jr., St. Thomas