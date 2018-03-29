The 2018 Calypso Elimination Tent competition will be held at Crown Bay Center on St. Thomas on Saturday evening starting at 8 p.m.
The annual Carnival event features the Virgin Islands’ best calypsonians as they battle to take on the 2017 Calypso Queen Remisha Libert, the “Caribbean Queen,” with songs full of humor and social commentary.
Competition hopefuls include Soleminty, King Kan Fo Plenty, Sarrow, The Prophet, Prince Khamoi, Super T, Iroy, King Paul, Nikki Smith, Ninjah Kev, King Yellowman, Melo, De Incredible Shark, Bakka, John Gotti, De Arc, Chaplet, X Man, Queen Jackie, Spade, Bloop, and Broc-Lee.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They can be purchased at Cheryl Gifts and Bags in Nisky Center, Sole to Soul, Nora’s Beauty Place, Urban Threadz, Fashion Source at Tutu Park Mall, Chelsea Drug Store, The Chill Station and V.I. Bridal & Tuxedo.
