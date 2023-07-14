TORTOLA — An eight-member commission who in April declared the British Virgin Islands general election “free and fair” is now recommending the need for campaign financing among 14 recommendations.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association report noted a lack of campaign finance regulations, saying that “despite recommendations by previous CPA BIMR Missions, no legal changes were implemented before this election.”
“Consideration should be given to introducing regulations which provide for disclosure and monitoring of campaign donations above a certain threshold.,” according to the report.
The group also recommended that steps be taken to clarify the policies and practices on the access to belongership status should be published, with subsequent amendments to existing legislation introduced to further legal certainty in the implementation of these policies. Members also recommended for consideration, an amendment of electoral law and practice, in order to respect the right to vote of prisoners serving prison sentences of less than 12 months.
Gov. John Rankin on Wednesday released the group’s final report, noting that “free and fair” elections are the “bedrock of democratic societies.”
Rankin said he was pleased that the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association confirmed that the election was well run, and also commended the Elections supervisor and her team.
“I also note the CPA’s 14 recommendations and trust that these will be addressed by the government and members of the House of Assembly, including the clear need for regulations on campaign financing,” Rankin said in a statement that accompanied the report. “In the absence of regulations, sources of campaign funding are not made public which is at odds with international best practice. The CPA previously raised this issue. I hope that it will now be progressed as a matter of priority well before the next General Election.”
The report also recommended a revised consolidated version of the Elections Act, to facilitate ease of access to the law by electoral stakeholders. The group noted that substantive amendments to the election law should be adopted well in advance of the next election and never less than a year before, and should be based on broad consensus among the stakeholders.
Elections Supervisor Sherrie Griff praise the report’s results, noting it is a “testament of the efforts” of her office to ensure that the general election was administered to a high standard.
“I am equally pleased to see CPA’s team share my similar sentiments on areas of reform and of importance, the timing of when such should be implemented,” Griffin said in the prepared statement. “It is my hope that this new administration would prioritize electoral reform early in its tenure. I remain resolute in strengthening our electoral processes, to support free and fair elections and bolstering the public’s trust in the Office to be able to carry out its mandate to do so impartially and transparently.”