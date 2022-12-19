ST. CROIX — Police on St. Croix are investigating a single vehicle accident that led to the death of a 36-year-old St. Croix man early Sunday morning.
The deceased driver was identified by next of kin as Juan Nales Jr. of Campo Rico, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
He said that a concerned citizen contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center at 1:10 a.m. Sunday to report a one vehicle “accident on Emancipation Drive in the vicinity of Cane Brakes Apartments, Frederiksted.”
“The person stated that there was a man trapped inside the vehicle,” he said, and V.I. police, Rescue and V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services were notified.
“The preliminary investigation disclosed that a blue 2007 Acura TSX bearing license plate # CGP-402 was traveling from north to south on Emancipation Drive and while approaching the Cane Brakes Apartments the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the roadway onto the eastern shoulder and collided into the tree and the fence of Cane Brakes Apartments on the southeastern shoulder of the roadway,” the release stated, that the vehicle was observed on the western side of Building 9.
“The vehicle struck a tree located approximately 29 [feet] 8 [inches] east of the eastern edge of the road,” Dratte said in the statement.