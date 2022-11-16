Dear Editor,
I have been observing for the past year or so the billions of dollars committed by the federal government to solving all of our problems. Now, that is great as I have been reading about our problems for many years. Today, amazingly, we note that all of our problems still have not yet been solved, which is strange considering how long we have been working at it.
Still, I believe it would be a great service to the people of the Virgin Islands if the government would announce which dollars had been spent on what — I mean any item ordered, any worker paid, any house built and completed, any ground broken, etc.
While I realize that The Daily News has published stories on government spending, what I am suggesting is a special column that consolidates all that good money spent.
This could be a column of hope for all of us. Each day we will now know that “good” is coming, even though it has yet to help me. This should make me patient and no longer have to shout for regime change.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas.