Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley and USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
I am writing this letter hoping and praying that the leaders of the governments of the Virgin Islands will do their best to help people who are disabled.
My 35-year-old son was paralyzed in a massive car accident in Orlando, Florida on May 16, 2016. The police/fireman had to cut him out of his red Camaro. The lady, who ran a red light in her Jeep that mash up my son, Mr. Roy Frett Jr., was given a $150 ticket and she rode off into the sunset. We never heard from her again.
My son wishes to come back to the Virgin Islands – St. Thomas and Tortola – but his counselor advised him not to come to either Virgin Islands because there are no accommodations for people with disabilities.
I am hoping that these two fine gentlemen will put their heads together and come up with the solution to help people with disabilities who live in either Virgin Islands.
Solving this problem will boost the tourism industry of the Virgin Islands. Thank you for your time.
— Uris and Renita Frett, Tortola