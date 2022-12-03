Just about everyone has an opinion — most not kind — on Vitol, the giant Dutch energy company that constructed the islands’ LPG storage and supply facilities, as they withhold the provision of fuel and use of these facilities from the V.I. Water and Power Authority and the Virgin Islands in order to extract a final payment claimed past due. But how much is Vitol really owed, and by whom? The answer the Public Service Commission offers? Nothing --at least as far as customers of WAPA should be concerned. Here is why.
The PSC, early in this project approved a quite-detailed WAPA contract with Vitol for $87 million in construction costs and authorized WAPA to collect in rates the amount calculated to repay this sum, with interest, over a five-year period starting March 2017. This March (2022), those 5 years had passed and ratepayers had paid WAPA roughly $138.5 million to cover the Vitol bill. The PSC determined the contract was fully funded, and discontinued any further collection in rates. No ratepayer has ever paid for any of the additional costs asserted by Vitol, and will not be billed in the future unless the PSC’s position changes. There is $0.00 in the WAPA rate we all pay today related to payment of original infrastructure costs or cost overruns. It’s not that the PSC is unaware of Vitol’s claims to additional expenditures. The magnitude of the miss on the management of this project was/is incredible, as in “not credible.”. The PSC has spent 7-plus years trying to validate these costs, not just accept them blindly with no questions asked, and could not. When the cost overruns began, the PSC began by asking WAPA, and by extension Vitol, to submit the contractually required change orders which govern (re)payment, together with any contract amendments, for review and approval as required by V.I. law. We received very little at first, and then over a period of several years what we did finally receive was unacceptably vague, incomplete, sometimes contradictory, or was obviously created after the fact of the actual work. Certain contract sections and amendments which addressed cost overruns were withheld entirely from the PSC, or offered in different versions, which just raised more red flags.
Vitol, for its part, asserted that the PSC was not entitled to information regarding certain specific costs for the project spent by one subsidiary company, many of them the “local” and “soft” project costs of greatest interest. Vitol still refuses to provide this information. This isn’t how this is supposed to work. This contract actually had substantial provisions protecting the Authority and the ratepayers from cost overruns. But WAPA, then under the management of Executive Director Hugo Hodge Jr. (whose tenure at WAPA covered the full administration of this project) waived these protections.
WAPA then failed to properly document change orders, and then ignored the obligation of Vitol and WAPA to seek PSC approval of contract costs prior to repayment. WAPA has never offered a satisfactory explanation for this. The WAPA players involved, Hodge, WAPA’s general counsel and board chairman, all long gone from the picture. So, after years of what might charitably be described as regulatory noncompliance by the Authority, the PSC in 2019 ordered WAPA to conduct a financial audit of the Vitol contract.
The audit order was designed to determine how much was paid out by Vitol, and to whom, and for what. And for good measure, to determine ownership of certain companies receiving payment. This was the beginnings of a “prudency exam,” in regulatory-speak. What the PSC got back from the WAPA “audit” was not very close to that. It was more like acknowledgement that many payments had been made — except with about $32 million of payment info not made available by Vitol to the auditor. The PSC, without better options left, then requested that the V.I. Inspector General Office investigate the contract’s administrative execution. The resulting IG report, if I might informally summarize it for you, said that this Vitol project is an irregular mess, with many important and unanswered questions about the execution by both WAPA and Vitol. The PSC agrees. We decline to approve additional ratepayer money without more and better answers.
Is Vitol owed some money, despite a questionable performance as construction manager? Maybe. WAPA only ever paid to Vitol about $80 million of that $138.5 million provided to WAPA by ratepayers for the original contract (the rest went to Vitol for overpriced fuel and O&M costs). The rough difference, less some large amounts for contracted things like conversion of generators to burn propane never completed by Vitol, might be a starting point only. Consider other downward adjustments related to forced concessions Vitol has extracted from the Authority in other threatened shutdowns. Then there are the significant monetary damages to the territory of the forced burning of expensive diesel in inefficient and unreliable generators to consider.
WAPA is not in default of its fuel and O&M contracts, after all. The number owed, if it exists at all, appears far below the demand. Fees and penalties and contract amendments that jack interest rates don’t necessarily count when they are not submitted for approval to the regulatory authority. None of this ever was.
So how would an accounting/settlement even happen? WAPA has no funds, and no funding likely outside of the federal government that doesn’t involve ratepayers paying the same bill twice — a PSC nonstarter. Vitol has never sought a civil judgement, instead repeatedly resorting to threats of fuel disruption preventing power generation for an entire territory of the United States of America. Nice. But understandable I guess if you’re Vitol. If this was your company, do you really want a full examination of this in a court proceeding? That’s too bad for the rest of us, considering all the questions that need answers. But as long as this situation goes unresolved, it is difficult for WAPA to fix two very high costs that ARE driving rates; the inflated cost we pay Vitol for LPG, and the inflated costs we pay Vitol to operate the LPG facilities.
And when this gets done, maybe then we could also talk about the Hodge-era Tantalus SmartMeter project. At least the Vitol LPG facilities work when we’re not locked out.
— David Hughes, St. Thomas, is chairman of V.I. Public Services Commission.