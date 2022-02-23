Dear Editor,
Recently the Virgin Islands National Park issued a Proposal for the Redevelopment of Caneel Bay, which is purported to reflect the input we gave them last year. Rather than discuss these topics since that time and work together to form different proposals, we are being handed a done deal with the Park clearly favoring Option A. We are being permitted to register a vote for our preferred option if we do so quickly and have the ability, access and knowledge to upload that to their web site.
The VINP announcement was issued in a way that excluded most of the St. John community from having any idea it had happened. For the few that were aware of it and needed more information, the only public meeting was held online, using an obscure, difficult to navigate, program which prevent two-way communication and hid comments/questions from public view. As a federal agency, the VINP has a legal mandate to conduct “meaningful engagement” with the local community — they have failed.
The few questions that were answered clearly demonstrated that the written Proposal’s promises made in response to community concerns for redevelopment could not be guaranteed and in many cases were illegal. For example:
• requiring employment of St. Johnians — illegal
• preference to local companies for concession contracts — illegal
• limiting rebuilding to existing footprints — illegal (after the RUE expires there will be no legal limitations on number of units, height, or density)
• requiring public access to the resort area — illegal and access to the non-resort property may involve fees
• compliance with environmental protection of resources can only be recommended, the issue of enforcement on the resorts private property will be similar to what we have currently (none)
• community involvement in the awarding of contract — illegal
• instead of a standard leasing term of 20 years, there was discussion of a 60-year term
The NP has no money to be able to build the amphitheater and community center that we desperately need because they are so broke and understaffed now, but they would be able to find the money to build and staff their own mid-range hotel — a complete surprise to see on the plans.
There is much confusion on how any planning can take place when a full assessment of the land, marine and archeological impact by the last 40 years of commercial use is still not fully documented. The VINP is still not permitted by the current RUE holder to access the property until after September 2023. What has been documented — a large toxic waste site and a pile of hurricane debris — demonstrates complete disregard for any environmental protection of the site. A completed study is needed with the cleanup process identified and funded before any future commercial plans are determined.
Attempts to get additional opportunities to discuss these issues in greater depth have failed. Through community activism, the original deadline was extended to March 4th to give VINP more time to hold meetings, answer questions and provide clarity. They have chosen not to do so. Various concerned groups are attempting to get this process halted based on the violations of laws governing this process. However, the National Park may be able to sidestep those issues and simply tally up the votes received and present us with a result.
Therefore, my choice is: Until such time as the National Park answers all of the questions and completes all the necessary impact studies for existing and planned proposals, and is able to effectively engage with the St. John community, there is only one responsible choice to make concerning the Caneel Bay Redevelopment Proposals: No action.
There is no downside to taking our time to do the planning of the Redevelopment of Caneel correctly. We have shown that St. John and the Virgin Islands can survive just fine without a functioning resort on the property. We have ample evidence of how badly corporate partners can harm our island and our precious natural resources. Please help stop the National Park from selling to the highest bidder St. John’s future for 60 years without any assurance that St. John will benefit at all from this process. Go online to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=412&projectID=101399&documentID=117377, scroll down to find the COMMENT NOW box. Vote to stop the redevelopment process until it can be done correctly and we are sure it will benefit the St. John community.
— Pam Gaffin, St. John