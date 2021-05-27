With car rentals and accommodations booked solid, and parking in Cruz Bay and north shore beaches exceedingly in demand, the Caneel Bay Resort — which would surely benefit from the current tourism boom — remains closed to overnight guests.
“We are not yet in a position to share specific details, but we are able to restate our intention to honor Laurance Rockefeller’s Caneel Bay legacy by protecting the environment and respecting the rich heritage and history of St. John,” said the resort’s director of marketing, Patrick Kidd. “Building on the successes of our management of Caneel Bay Resort since 2003, we look forward to bringing Virgin Islanders back to work, to implementing a broad platform of initiatives within our local community, and to introducing the culture and cuisine of St. John and the U.S. Virgin Islands to a new generation of discerning guests.”
Caneel’s statement came in response to a Daily News-initiated request for comments on a presentation last week by award-winning green architect and landscape architect Hitesh Mehta.
In an event hosted by Island Green Living, Mehta shared some of the ecotourism projects he’s designed over the years and offered his suggestions for reimagining the Caneel Bay Resort.
In addition to offering larger rooms with no shared walls to meet current market demand, Mehta suggested a farm as table experience at the resort, where guests dine within the very garden where their food was grown, and he urged the use of local building materials to give the structures a sense of place.
“There needs to be respect for the history of the people and the land of St. John,” Mehta said, noting the property’s prior use as a plantation.
Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields declined to comment on Mehta’s suggestions.
Friends of V.I. National Park Acting Director Tonia Lovejoy said the non-profit organization was focused on the outcome of recent community listening sessions hosted by the National Park Service and the results of recent environmental testing at the resort property.
“We know that architectural design can play a dramatic role in bringing people together, or driving them apart,” said Lovejoy. “This understanding and awareness of the power of space should inform all development, and most certainly in places of protected public lands. Whether this awareness can be a prerequisite for a contract with the Department of Interior and the National Park Service is yet to be seen.”
In his prepared statement, Kidd said the community’s interest in the rebuilding of Caneel Bay Resort is always appreciated by CBI Acquisitions, the resort’s owner.
“We are committed to working in partnership with the National Park Service and the territorial administration, and to engage with local non-governmental organizations,” said Kidd.
On Sept. 30, 2023, the Retained Use Estate, an agreement between the National Park Service and resort owner CBI Acquisitions that allows Caneel to operate on park land, is set to expire.
The resort was heavily damaged in 2017’s Hurricane Irma, and while Caneel’s Honeymoon Beach is open with various amenities and ZoZo’s restaurant has moved into the resort’s beachfront restaurant space, Caneel Bay Resort has not reopened to guests since the storm.