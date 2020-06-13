Caribbean Cinemas is giving residents two reasons to return to its local movie theaters.
Tickets will be just $5 Mondays through Thursdays until further notice, and contactless movie-ticket purchases will be offered, according to Digma Reed, manager of the Market Square East location on St. Thomas.
Normally, she said, the ticket price is $8.50 for adults, $5.50 for children and $6 for seniors, but is discounted as some movies being shown are not so new. New film production has been delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents who purchase movie tickets online will now be able to use their mobile phones on a scanning machine located inside the lobby prior to entering the movie screening area. In the past, they would pay online, but pick up tickets from a vending machine to be presented to an usher.
“Now they won’t have to touch the machine to get tickets. We will have a scanning machine where they just swipe with their phone and go,” Reed told The Daily News on Friday, a day after Caribbean Cinemas reopened.
Doors to theaters territorywide had been closed since late March.
Representatives from St. Croix could not be reached for comment Friday, but the seven movies for opening night on St. Thomas included “Trolls,” “Bloodshot,” and “Bumblebee,” with showings at 7:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Reed said residents mostly showed up for the 8 p.m. showing of “Bloodshot.” The PG-13 movie stars Vin Diesel of “Fast and Furious” fame. It follows a marine who was killed in action, only to be brought back to life with superpowers by an organization that wants to weaponize him.
Customers apparently were thrilled on Thursday night to finally be able to go to the movies.
“All of the customers were excited we were open. And a lot of them said ‘I’m glad’ that it wasn’t as crowded, as they expected,” Reed said. ”We knew that some people would want to take a while before getting back to the movies.”
Company officials, she said, did not expect large crowds to show up on the first day.
“People are understandably cautious,” she said.
Caribbean Cinemas wants to assure customers that it is adhering to social distancing guidelines to include allowing only 50 people at a time into the largest three of its seven screening areas. A total of 40 people at a time will be allowed into the smaller ones “as per the direction of the V.I. Fire Service,” she said. Moviegoers will be expected to adhere to social distancing measures while waiting in line for restrooms, to purchase tickets or food at the concession stand and while in the respective theaters.
“We’ve removed the benches in the lobby so no one will lag around, they must stand apart from each other and wear their masks at all time,” Reed said, adding the masks can be temporarily removed for eating once inside the respective screening areas.
As to seating arrangements, families will be able to sit together. However, spaces will be left between rows and seats in observation of social distancing guidelines.
Reed said residents will be able to enjoy a full menu at Caribbean Cinemas concessions, noting that a report on Friday about movie patrons receiving free popcorn was inaccurate.
“We will have a full concession – everything, including popcorn, that they like, but for purchase,” Reed said.