The Belize Tourism Board on Thursday announced Alaska Airlines confirmed new non-stop service from the West Coast of the United States to Belize, to begin later this year.
According to a released statement from the Caribbean Tourism Association, Belize will become the fourth country that Alaska Airlines flies to from its West Coast hubs, joining Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Routes and schedules to Belize will be announced when ticket sales begin early next month.
“Our guests are eager for eco-friendlier leisure destinations, especially as they get vaccinated, and we’re ready to offer them terrific options,” Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of Network and Alliances, said. “Belize offers an unbeatable mix of sensational beaches, iconic cays and rich heritage.”
Anthony Maler, minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, welcomed the airline’s announcement.
“This new partnership signifies that our unwavering commitment to revive and rebuild our tourism industry is gaining momentum and recovery is on the horizon. Air connectivity is the life-blood of our industry and is essential in making Belize accessible to international visitors and stimulating growth,” Mahler said.
Meantime, travelers to Belize will no longer be required to download and complete the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival.
Travelers will still need to either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination received at least 2 weeks prior to arrival, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of travel, or a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of travel.
For more information on the Belize’s travel protocols visit https://www.travelbelize.org/health-safety.
Dominica
Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt on Monday announced that his government has relaxed restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers to the island under a campaign dubbed “Safe in Nature.”
Fully vaccinated travelers will continue to have to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours before arrival.
“When they arrive in Dominica, they’ll then be transported to quarantine at a ‘Safe in Nature’ certified hotel or accommodation for a minimum of two days,” according to the Caribbean Journal.
The PCR test will be administered to “fully vaccinated travelers on Day 2 after arrival” and guests will have to await the results at their hotel or accommodation for up to 24 hours. A negative result will mean guests will be “medically cleared” to move about the island.
Dominica’s ports have been open to travelers since last summer and officials have touted its strong record amid the pandemic — not a single-related death on the island and, to date, only 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
For more information visit https://discoverdominica.com/travel-adisory-for-dominica.
St. Kitts & Nevis
Officials in Nevis launched its “Around the Garden” tour on Thursday, hoping to attract travelers interested in culinary and agri-tourism.
According to a statement from the CTO, a five-acre fruit farm in Cades Bay was developed using a park model where picnic benches, Wi-Fi connectivity and refreshments will be available to guests. The new farm tour will be offered in two tiers, providing visitors with the chance to choose either a 40-minute or 60-minute option.
Jadine Yarde, Nevis Tourism Authority’s chief executive officer, said the new attraction showcases another distinct aspect of the destination, one that appeals to the growing culinary tourism market.
“Food tourism can play an important role in preserving one’s local heritage; we believe that this latest experience will provide foodies with an ideal opportunity to enjoy our best organic produce and learn about our traditional farming,” she said. “
The “Around the Garden” tour will be conducted twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is available for booking at aroundthegardentour@gmail.com, with a five-person minimum for each tour.
Floyd Liburd, the island’s deputy director of Agriculture, also praised the garden tour.
“The Department of Agriculture is excited to make our farm available for the education and leisurely experience of both locals and visitors alike,” he said. “We believe that persons should be able to know and understand how food is produced.”
According to Liburd, the experience also invites guests to sample the fruits in different ways to include “freshly picked, blended into smoothies, as a refreshing beverage, brewed in hot teas and other local delicacies.”
For travel and tourism information on Nevis visit www.nevisisland.com.
Nation’s travel advisory includes visitors from India
St. Kitts and Nevis announced it has extended its travel advisory for travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa as of May 4 to June 4. The advisory now includes India. “Persons from the aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. Entry into the Federation will be denied,” according to the news release.
Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who are arriving from any of these countries must process their travel request through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn and will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
The island’s government is extending the advisory in response to COVID-19 variants that have originated in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa and the widespread rates of COVID-19 currently being experienced in India, the release stated.
For more updates visit the St. Kitts Tourism Authority at www.stkittstourism.kn and Nevis Tourism Authority at www.nevisisland.com.