Dear Editor,
This is an open Christmas and New Year message to V.I. residents.
Three youth,
One from St. Croix,
One from St. Thomas,
One from St. John.
Sat under a Mahogany Tree
They wrote a letter to Caribbean Santa.
The letter said:
Tell the Governor,
Tell the Senators,
Tell the Developers
Give us back our Car Racing Track,
Give us back our Horse Racing Track,
Give us back our Baseball Park,
Give us back our Trade Schools and Jobs,
Give us Back Inter Neighborhood
And Inter Island Programs.
With these priceless gifts,
Crime and violence will drop
In 2021 and beyond.
Have a Blessed Christmas
& A Resilient New Year!
— Keith “Mawuli” Benjamin, St. Thomas.