In lieu of a traditional celebration of the Virgin Islands Carnival, the Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals will feature online “Festival Arts Dialogues” events discussing the stories behind carnival celebrations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m. They include “Road to Royalty,” “Calypsonians” and “Costume Workshop,” which will air on local PBS affiliate WTJX and stream on the Division of Festivals’ online platforms.
“We hope we can start to turn the corner from COVID-19 and have some type of safe engagement this year, before we resume our traditional celebrations,” said Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of Tourism.
According to Ian Turnbull, director of the Division of Festivals, “Carnivals throughout the region are still being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Division of Festivals has been proactive and innovative in bringing carnival and special events to our people.”
Next Friday, the Division of Festivals will be offering residents and visitors one night to “fête” safely during the 69th edition of Carnival Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, which kicks off Monday and ends Friday, April 30.
In an effort to encourage safe health protocols and execute its vaccination initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division of Festivals, in collaboration with the Department of Health, will host an in-person event to safely engage a select number of vaccinated residents and visitors in the carnival spirit.
Dubbed “1 Night, 1 Fête,” the event will take place at 7 p.m. at The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) dock on St. Thomas and feature V.I. musical groups such as Cool Session Brass, Legacy Band and Spectrum Band, as well as acclaimed Trinidadian soca star Farmer Nappy. The event will seat 200 vaccinated patrons and comply with COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and proper handwashing hygiene. It will also be streamed live on the Division of Festivals’ online platforms.
The cost of the event is $75, including food and drinks, and persons must be vaccinated to receive a ticket. Proceeds from the event will go toward relief efforts for the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who have been adversely impacted by the La Soufrière volcano eruptions.
Notification regarding the availability of tickets will be shared on the Division of Festivals’ Facebook page. Attendees, who will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, will be required to appear in person with identification and a copy of their vaccination card at Methodist Training and Outreach Center, No. 11-A Kronprindsens Gade.