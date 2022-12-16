The West Indian Company Ltd. hosted a welcome ceremony Friday for Carnival Cruise Line’s new flag ship – Carnival Celebration – which can accommodate more than 7,000 passengers and crew members combined.
The captain and crew were hosted by WICO executives, Virgin Islands cruise industry stakeholders, and government officials with a customary plaque and locally branded gifts.
According to a news release from WICO, the cruise ship — with a $1 billion price tag — was built this year at Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard. At 1,130 feet long, and 19 decks high, Carnival Celebration accommodates 5,374 passengers and 1,735 crew members. It is not only the newest ship to the Carnival fleet, but the largest.
WICO President and CEO Anthony A. Ottley, welcomed the ship’s port call at WICO dock on Friday, noting this is just the beginning.
“Carnival Celebration is one of at least five new cruise ships expected to make inaugural calls to St. Thomas and berth at the WICO Dock this cruise season,” he said, adding that new ship construction, delivery and launches were delayed for the past two years.
“Now cruise ports around the world are benefitting from almost every line having new ships entering service. As always, we are pleased that the U.S. Virgin Islands is included on their itineraries,” Ottley said.