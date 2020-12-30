Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to friends of Catholic Charities.
Each year as the holiday season approaches, we reflect on all that we are grateful for, and the need to remember those less fortunate in our community.
We, at Catholic Charities, continue to do what God called us to do. Through it all, we selflessly continue to go out onto the highways and byways seeking and serving the homeless and less fortunate of the territory — through our Bethlehem House Shelters for the Homeless, Transitional Housing Program, Soup Kitchens, Senior Feeding Project, Rental and Utility Assistance and Street Outreach Programs — as we have for over 60 years.
We are proud to have been able to serve 70,050 meals to hundreds of people throughout the Virgin Islands, and 20,000 individuals with basic services through the difficult times of 2020, including the recent advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
None of this world be possible without the collaborative effort and generous support of government agencies, businesses, and most importantly, people like you. Please take a moment to reflect on those affected by hunger and homelessness and the hardships made so much worse by COVID-19. Continue to keep the least fortunate among us in your thoughts and prayers. If know of someone in need of our services, please call us at 340-777-8518 or email at www.catholiccharitiesvi.org.
May God continue to bestow blessings upon you this season.
— Andrea Shillingford is executive director of Catholic Charities on St. Thomas.