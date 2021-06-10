Coral Bay Community Council is looking for feedback from residents and property owners regarding current issues and future planning via an online survey.
Input gathered from this survey and virtual public meetings will be used to guide a drafted plan, to be released at the end of this month.
At a May 24 virtual meeting, residents listed a lack of recycling and widespread consumption of single-use plastics as issues in Coral Bay.
Coral Bay Council’s Environment Programs Manager Rachel McKinley said the non-profit is already trying to combat the use of plastic water bottles with a cistern water testing program, which allows rental villa owners to verify their cistern water is safe to drink, eliminating the need for bottled water.
The council has plans in the works for a Coral Bay waste facility, but a location has not been determined, said the organization’s president, Sharon Coldren.
“Using about two acres of land we could include areas for bins where people can drop things off separately — construction materials, garbage for the landfill, and yard waste,” said Coldren. “Within the building there would be a place for a resale store, and a place where items can be repaired. There could be composting on the site, and a place to drop off hazardous waste. It’s a conceptual idea and we’d like to continue to push it.”
The lack of community facilities is another issue currently faced by the Coral Bay community, said Coldren.
The CBCC is working to push forward a community center and emergency shelter, emergency services center, solid waste convenience center, a sports and recreation facility, welcome center and cultural historic education center at the old Guy Benjamin School, and small marine docks, with the help of a USDA grant.
“Because we’re remote and rural, we want facilities to be walkable, so they should be central and co-located to share water and sewer connections,” said Coldren. “They should be multipurpose and multiuse, and we want to encourage the idea that it doesn’t have to be the government who runs everything.”
Barriers to these plans include finding suitable land that’s outside the floodplain, operational costs, finding people to run the various facilities, and the fact that the Virgin Islands government’s priorities tend to be focused on higher population areas, said Coldren.
The council’s plan to construct small docks is being offered as an alternative to the marina plan proposed by Summer’s End Group to eliminate the shading of sea floors caused by marinas, which is detrimental to natural sea life, said Coldren.
“We recognize that we need these services and we need infrastructure, but it needs to be low-impact and smaller scale,” said McKinley. “Family businesses can get off the ground slowly and serve their community and their guests, and the small docks project really promotes that. It distributes the success among the community rather than one focused area, so we’re excited about this planning process and being able to open up more and reach out to the community.”
The survey can be taken online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/coralbay. Those without a computer can take the survey at the CBCC office during regular business hours. For more information, visit www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org or call 340-776-2099.