Impacting Your World Christian Ministries will host the 3rd annual Helicopter Egg Drop Hunt on Saturday. The hunt will take place at 11 a.m. at the Charlotte Amalie High School field. Bouncers will be set up along with vendors and a helicopter will drop plastic eggs. Prizes will be given out to children collecting the most eggs. Children should bring their own basket to collect eggs. For information call (340) 715-2482.
