The Fred in Frederiksted will celebrate Halloween all month with a different Halloween classic movie every Thursday for DIVE-In Movie night.
Purchase tickets in advance for dinner and a movie for $25 and receive your boxed dinner when you arrive or purchase a movie ticket at the door for $10, which includes unlimited popcorn and bottomless fountain beverages. This Thursday’s film will be the 1931 classic “Dracula.” On Oct. 8, the featured film is “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” released in 1954. The 1932 film “The Mummy” will be shown Oct. 22 and the 1941 film “The Wolf Man” will be shown on Oct. 29.
For Halloween night, The Fred will show the Mel Brooks film “Young Frankenstein” and will offer a three-course pre fixe dinner. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded.
Tickets for all DIVE-In movie events are available on www.eventbrite.com.