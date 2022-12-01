By FIONA STOKES
Special to the Daily News
ST. CROIX — What fruit allows you to eat, drink and wear it, although not all at the same time?
If you answer the coconut, then you’d be correct.
The St. Croix Farmers in Action’s 15th annual Coconut Festival is Sunday and organizers are expecting hundreds at the Bethlehem Sugar Factor to “Celebrate, Hydrate, Rejuvenate.”
The theme for this year’s festival beckons residents to do just that with all things coconut. Participants can drink coconut water, eat the “jelly” or purchase a purse fashioned from the outer shell of the coconut.
This year, the festival will be held over three days instead of the usual daylong event.
Yvette Ross-Edwards, event director, said activities kick off today with an art exhibit featuring local artists. Local youth artists will also be featured in a special entry segment. The exhibit’s opening reception will be from 4 until 9 tonight. The art pieces, both by students and local professional artists, will be on exhibit and available for purchase.
“We started this event years ago and continued with the one-day event, but we listened to the vendors and took cues and recommendations from the public,” Ross-Edwards said. “They wanted more activities and more attractions so now we are branching out to include the additional events and the additional days.”
Ross-Edwards said the organization previously held both an essay and art contests for students. The winners of each category will be recognized during the festival.
There will be an entry fee of $25 and the Ronnie Russel Band will entertain with live music.
On Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to shop for various offerings from vendors – from crafts, food, skin care products, and other coconut goods and byproducts — on display and for sale.
A music festival and fashion show is planned for Saturday evening with original pieces by some of St. Croix’ talented fashion designers and models. Models will strut down the runway beginning at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The entry fee that day is $15.
Entertainment on Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m., will include R & B Connection, mocko jumbies and a “surprise entertainer,” according Ross. Then from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, entertainment acts will include La Romansa Band and mocko jubmies. Latin dancers and Feta Band will continue from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Coconut Jelly Scoop competition – a crowd favorite – is scheduled for Sunday in both children and adults’ categories with cash prizes for winners.
Attendees can look forward to other crowd favorites like an expanded Aquaponics tour, as well as new events.
This year new events include a coconut treasure hunt, a petting zoo and a reading station.
“We wanted to make this all-inclusive and a cultural and educational experience all the way around,” Ross Edwards said. “We did a lot of research and found a number of very interesting books about coconuts and we will have them read to the children and some of the children can read them themselves and learn about the coconut and more.”
According to Ross-Edwards, the Coconut Festival was first organized because the coconut is the most unassuming fruit that so many people take for granted.
“When we think of its nutritional values alone, it exceeds many other products that are good for your skin and hair and can be used as food and drink,” she said. “We eat and drink it, but it is amazing for its electrolytes, for flushing kidneys and for other practical values. These are the things we want to showcase.”
She said a greater vision for the event and the industry will be to plant huge coconut groves so that St. Croix can be a part of the growing coconut industry and carve a niche for mass production and export.
Ross-Edwards said the members of the festival includes a number of young people who have all brought innovation and varying talents and skill sets to the committee.
“We are not the Ag Fair, but more of a fusion of a music festival with an educational component like World Food Day and a farming component like the Ag Fair,” she said. “We want to continue to improve and grow and maybe one day be near the scale of what the Ag Fair is for the territory.”
Tickets for the Coconut Festival are available at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, at Laced Legacy and on Eventbrite for $10. Children under 5, can enter for free. For details call 340-332-7228 or email cruciancoconutfestival@gmail.com.