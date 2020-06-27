Census 2020 U.S. Virgin Islands will begin a massive data collection push today and Sunday in neighborhoods on St. Thomas and St. Croix, according to Patrice Johnson, spokesperson for Census 2020 USVI.
Johnson, in a released statement, said that as part of its census data collection process, Census 2020 USVI staff on St. Thomas will be knocking on doors in Anna’s Retreat, Tutu, Wintberg, St. Joseph & Rosendal and Mandahl. More than 30 Census field staff workers will be dispatched from the Four Winds area to collect data between 9 a.m. and 7 tonight, she said.
The process will be repeated from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
On St. Croix, field staff will be dispatched to homes in the Walter I.M. Hodge housing community, Good Hope, William’s Delight, Mon Bijou, La Grande Princesse, Sion Hill, Peppertree Terrace and Strawberry.
“We want to be welcomed as neighbors who are engaged in an important civic activity,” Ruth Gomez, a Census 2020 USVI field operations supervisor, said in the prepared statement. “We are encountering gated communities, locked gates and even residents at home who don’t respond to our call out.”
Gomez said that this “makes it so much more difficult to collect the information” and “a shortfall in the count of our numbers can have severe repercussions on funding for our community. Let’s get our fair share. Participate.”
Johnson said Census workers will be easily noticeable in royal blue T-shirts emblazoned on the back with the words “Census Taker.” The workers will also carry U.S. Census Bureau and University of the Virgin Islands identification badges. Supervisors will wear branded white Census 2020 USVI polo shirts.
According to the statement, more Census field staff are needed and residents are encouraged to fill out applications at the Census 2020 USVI office on St. Thomas at 8666 Lindbergh Bay (the old West Bay supermarket) and on St. Croix at 35 & 35A Castle Coakley, 2nd floor East (across from Sunny Isle). They can also visit its Job Search tab on the UVI website at careers.uvi.edu/postings.
For information about Census 2020 USVI, please dial (340) 718-2020.