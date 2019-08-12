The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, with assistance from the V.I. Department of Agriculture and the University of the Virgin Islands Cooperative Extension Service, is collecting Census of Agriculture data from all known farmers this summer.
The Census of Agriculture provides the most widely used statistics in the agriculture industry. Typically conducted every five years, it was last collected in the USVI more than 10 years ago due to budget constraints. It is the leading source of statistics about the USVI’s agricultural production and the only source of comprehensive, comparable data at the island level. The data can be used by local agencies and organizations to provide more effective production and distribution systems for the agricultural community. One important use of census data is to justify claims of farmers who may suffer damages and losses due to natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
“Census data are used to make important local and national decisions that affect U.S. Virgin Islands farmers and their communities,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “We need to hear from all of our farmers in order to provide the most accurate, most helpful information about agriculture in the islands.”
Starting this summer, a local representative will visit each farm to assist in the collection of vital data. For this effort, a farm is defined as all places from which $500 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, in 2018. For this census, USDA revised the questions to capture changes and emerging trends in the industry. The questionnaire includes a new section on agricultural practices, questions on an expanded list of commodities, and a section about government agricultural programs.
Participating in the census is required by federal law. The same law requires USDA to keep all information confidential, to use the data only for statistical purposes, and to publish data only in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. Census results will be released in summer 2020.
For more information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
