Nearly five years after its library was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Education Department announced that St. Croix Central High School will open a new library this year.
The department released photos of both the exterior and the interior of the planned library.
Education Operations Manager William Matthew said the new 1,500 sq. ft. library was converted from what used to be a drop-off/pick-up area for students. Construction began in March 2021, and the approximate cost is $160,000, he said.
The library now features an ADA-compliant ramp, impact windows, 18-inch reinforced concrete masonry blocks, air conditioning, new electrical outlets, commercial-grade metal doors, new vinyl tiles, and a yellow exterior and cream interior.
The school’s former library had been shuttered since sustaining damages in the 2017 hurricanes, Irma and Maria, according to the statement.
“This construction was initiated by the Department because the original library is rapidly deteriorating and deemed unfit for students, faculty and staff,” Matthew said.
He added that the “health and safety are our number one priority, hence the reason why we have completed this building in time for the new school year.”
According to the news release, the department’s Operations Unit designed the library and a local contractor, Heights Construction, built it.
Matthew, the release stated, thanked the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for expediting the review and permitting process so the library could be completed prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 8.