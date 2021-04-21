The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced it has been awarded National Endowment for the Humanities funding to support humanities education, lifelong learning and public humanities programming in the territory.
A total of $200,000 is available to fund eligible entities. Grants range from $1,000 to $20,000 and are available to fund humanities programs, projects and initiatives such as book festivals, literacy campaigns, speakers’ bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Applications must be submitted by April 30. Applicants will be notified regarding decisions on or before May 30. For details on grant requirements or to submit an application, visit cfvi.net.
Applicants with additional questions are encouraged to contact Anna Wheatley Scarbriel at annas@cfvi.net.