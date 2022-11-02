ST. THOMAS -— The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands advised the community that the USVI has been approved for a third round of funding of up to $180,180 in “reimbursements and future estimated expenses” to organizations that have provided or will provide emergency food or shelter programs in the territory during the period of Jul. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a CFVI press release Wednesday.
According to CFVI, reimbursements will be allowed up to Jul. 1, 2022. In order to be eligible for funding, applicants must be nonprofit organizations, churches, or units of government that have “demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs,” the CFVI said, furthermore, applicants must be eligible to receive federal funding, practice nondiscrimination, and have an accounting system.
The first two rounds of funding, finalized earlier this year, resulted in the distribution of more than $1.3 million in reimbursements to organizations throughout the territory, CFVI said. The funds were distributed directly to the agencies by the national EFSP, which CFVI administers and serves as chair of a 12-member local board, which reviews the applications and recommends awards, according to the release.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Those interested in applying for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must submit applications via CFVI’s grant portal at:
New applicants to CFVI must create a new account with the online grant portal. All returning applicants must log in to their previously created account.
The application can also be previewed at:
For more information, visit
cfvi.co/EFSP_FAQ or email Beth Nuttall at bethn@cfvi.net