The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Thursday it has awarded $410,791 to several nonprofits and one individual in support of humanities programs in the territory.
The funding, according to a released statement from CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown, is from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).
“These grants will support humanities programs throughout the USVI, reflecting the unique gifts of our Territory’s diverse communities and the importance of our culture, heritage, and its preservation,” Baecher-Brown said. The purpose of the NEH funding is to support humanities programs, projects and initiatives such as festivals, literacy campaigns, speaker’s bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions, and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the Virgin Islands, the release stated.
Requests for proposals were announced by CFVI in June and August of 2020, and over 50 applications were submitted. About half of the funding CFVI received from NEH came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. As directed by NEH, CFVI awarded the CARES money to provide emergency project funding to USVI museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, and other nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. From the NEH CARES Act funding, CFVI awarded a total of $242,464 to 11 organizations, which support a wide variety of programs and initiatives:
$20,000 — All Saints Cathedral School
$20,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Thomas-
St. John.
$ 3,000 — Caribbean Genealogy Library
$19,250 — Caribbean Genealogy Library
$12,650 — Caribbean Genealogy Library
$19,976 — Caribbean Genealogy Library
$20,000 — Center for Educational Growth, Inc.
$20,000 — Good Hope Country Day School
$20,000 — My Brother’s Workshop
$12,699 — St. George Village Botanical Garden
$20,000 — Ten Sleepless Knights, Inc.
$20,000 — United Jazz Foundation
$19,100 — Virgin Islands Children’s Museum
$20,000 — World Ocean School
An additional $168,327 in NEH funding was awarded by CFVI to 10 organizations and one individual in support of humanities-related programs in the territory:
$17,500 — Coral Bay Community Council
$19,500 — Fireburn Foundation
$20,000 — Friends of Virgin Islands National Park
$16,000 — Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas
$ 7,500 — Priscilla Hintz/Bernie Kemp Collection
and Archive
$14,777 — Project Promise VI
$20,000 — University of the Virgin Islands
$20,000 — VI Montessori School & Peter Gruber
International Academy
$13,500 — Virgin Islands Museum Civic and
Cultural Centre St. Thomas Inc.