The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has earned the highest level of recognition from two nonprofit monitors.
According to a Community Foundation statement, for the second consecutive year the foundation received the Platinum Seal of Transparency by GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.
Both honors are “a direct result of CFVI’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency,” the release stated.
“I encourage our network of donors and community partners to visit our profile on GuideStar to see what we’re all about,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said. “We’re thrilled that our GuideStar Platinum Nonprofit Profile and its associated benefits help us better communicate CFVI’s exciting initiatives to a local and global audience.”
In order to achieve GuideStar’s Platinum level, the foundation provided extensive organizational metrics, such as in-depth information around financials, goals, strategies, capabilities and results, which gives donors meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance, according to the statement.
Michael Thatcher, president and chief executive officer of Charity Navigator, praised the local foundation’s rating.
“The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands’ exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” Thatcher said in the prepared statement. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating.”
He noted that this adds CFVI “to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges.”
“Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands,” Thatcher said.
Charity Navigator analyzes fiscally responsibility as well as 17 metrics focused on governance, ethical practices and openness.
“These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders,” the news release stated.
Baecher-Brown praised the foundation’s ratings, noting it serves as a good measure for current and potential donors.
“It’s important that our donors and grantees trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish our mission of enriching the quality of life in the Virgin Islands for present and future generations,” she said.
To view the ratings, visit guidestar.org and charitynavigator.org.