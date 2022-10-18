The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is looking for a few angels with a giving heart.
The foundation announced the launch of its 2023 Angels Giving Campaign, which raises funds to support V.I. residents.
CFVI Angels is the largest philanthropic network supporting the territory, according to a CFVI statement, noting the foundation administers more than 150 charitable funds, programs and initiatives for causes essential to residents’ well-being.
The foundation’s backbone, or “wings,” are the angels themselves, individuals and businesses that contribute an annual amount of $500 or more to the foundation.
“Angels’ donations allow us to do that important work while keeping fund fees to a minimum,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said. “For $1.34 per day or less than $42 per month, any person, family, group, business or organization can be a CFVI Angel. It can easily be set up online as an automatic, recurring monthly donation.”
According to the news release, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CFVI provided “$8.9 million of direct support for community programs and services, health and human services, children and family programs, education and the environment.”
This year alone, CFVI awarded $161,631 in scholarships, $170,000 in summer program grants, and $110,000 to support humanities projects.
“We are really looking forward to expanding our reach so that we can fund more projects and programs in the USVI,” Baecher-Brown said.
Attorney Marie Thomas Griffith, chair of the CFVI board of directors, said the foundation is “proud of the support of our more than 250 annual Angels and hope to expand our donor base by doubling that number for the 2023 campaign year.
“So please, whether you’re here in the USVI or living in the States or abroad, join the Angels network and together we will continue to do great things,” she said.
Details of the agency and its work can be found at cfvi.net and Baecher-Brown said she looks forward to hearing from individuals.
“We want to hear from members of the community as we continue building forward to our vision of a vibrant, thriving Virgin Islands with opportunity for all fostered by a culture of generous giving,” she said.
To make a 2023 CFVI Angel donation, visit http://cfvi.co/AngelDonation. Checks can be made out to “CFVI” with memo “Angels 2023” and mailed to P.O. Box 380, St. Thomas, V.I. 00804.