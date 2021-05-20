The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Wednesday it is offering Neighborhood Revitalization and Resilience Grants to community-based and grass-roots organizations. The grants are being funded by Cruzan Rum’s Island Spirit Fund via GlobalGiving.
“The NRR Grant Program is intended to support community-based and grass-roots organizations in under-resourced neighborhoods to engage residents in participatory planning processes to develop projects that address pressing issues related to ongoing long-term hurricane recovery and resilience within their neighborhoods,” said Anna Wheatley Scarbriel, CFVI vice president and director of Grants and Programs.
Fifteen grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded for planning projects where applicants outline a strategy for a community engagement. During Phase 2, applicants will share the results of their engagement and propose implementation projects. Grants of up to $5,000 will be given for up to 15 awards. “Our hope is that this grant program will have a variety of positive outcomes,” Scarbriel said.
Phase 1 applications must be submitted by June 15. For more information on grant requirements or to submit an application, visit cfvi.net. For questions, contact Anna Wheatley Scarbriel at annas@cfvi.net.