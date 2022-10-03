The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded $200,000 to the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands to fund humanities projects steeped in V.I. culture and history, according to a CFVI news release.
Each project submission chosen will receive up to $25,000.
“This funding opportunity’s primary goal is to enrich the lives of people throughout the USVI through projects focused on humanities education, lifelong learning, and public humanities programming,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said in a news release.
The grants are available to fund humanities programs, projects, and initiatives to include book festivals, literacy campaigns, speaker’s bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions, and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the Virgin Islands, according to the news release.
Projects that incorporate Virgin Islands history and culture are encouraged.
According to the statement, the lack of a humanities council in the Virgin Islands led CFVI to fill that gap and apply for funding from the National Endowment for Humanities.
The $200,000 in grant funding will be sub-awarded to eligible entities in the Virgin Islands, whose submissions reflect the unique needs of the territory’s diverse communities, advance the public’s knowledge and understanding of the humanities, culture, heritage, and preservation and make humanities programs accessible to residents, according to the statement.
Applications will be reviewed for eligibility and evaluated by a committee composed of experts in humanities, nonprofit grant making, or V.I. history and culture.
Applications must be submitted before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 31, through the CFVI grant portal at cfvi.co/CFVIGrantsPortal.
For details on grant requirements or to apply, visit cfvi.net.