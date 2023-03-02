The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands mis accepting applications for a variety of educational scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate students. The deadline to apply is May 15.
Applicants for undergraduate scholarships should be a senior in, or graduate of, a U.S. Virgin Islands high school (or a graduate of a high school outside of the territory who can provide documentation that they transferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic or hurricanes Irma and Maria). Be currently enrolled in or have applied for full-time admission to an accredited institution with a program leading to an associate or bachelor’s degree, or a professional certification (depending on specific scholarship criteria).
Applicants for graduate scholarships must be currently enrolled in or have applied for full-time admission to an accredited institution with a program leading to an advanced degree (Master’s, Ph.D., JD, MD, etc.)
All applications for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must be submitted through CFVI’s online portal at cfvi.co/ScholarshipPortal
For more information, visit cfvi.net/grants-scholarships/scholarships.