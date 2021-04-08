Sterling Optical is again providing scholarships to graduating seniors in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Adams-Mahepath Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors with a grade point average above 2.5. Applicants should submit transcripts, which includes SAT or ACT scores, and a biographical sketch including a list of accomplishments, future goals and community involvement. Applications should be submitted with a cover sheet to: Adams-Mahepath Scholarship, Sterling Optical, 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center STE No. 14, St. Croix, V.I. 00820. The deadline to apply is June 30.
Now in its 21st year, the Adams-Mahepath Scholarship has awarded 195 scholarships territory-wide, with a net value of 500,000, to college-bound Virgin Islanders. The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is also accepting applications for academic scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students online.
Consistent with CFVI’s mission to enhance the quality of life for children, youth, and families in the territory by making enriching opportunities attainable, funds for the scholarships are provided through donors.
In 2020, the Foundation awarded more than $312,000 in scholarships and scholar-grants.