ST. THOMAS — The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands on Thursday announced it will award 25 grants of $1,000 each to nonprofit organizations participating in volunteer service on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
CFVI was invited to serve as a hub for facilitating service projects throughout the Virgin Islands and anticipates awarding 25 reimbursement grants as part of this effort, according to a released statement from CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown.
“We encourage applicants to be creative in the ways they serve their neighborhoods and communities,” she said. “Funds may be reimbursed for direct costs such as equipment/supplies/materials, transportation, refreshments, stipends, and general operating support.”
Baecher-Brown said examples of appropriate projects include, but are not limited to: clean-up projects; feeding programs; neighborhood beautification; planting; tutoring/instruction; and elderly/shut-in support.
Interested applicants are asked to complete a form on the agency’s website at cfvi.net as soon as possible, but no later than 5 p.m., local time, on Monday, Jan. 18. Individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible.
For questions contact CFVI Vice President Anna Wheatley-Scarbriel at annas@cfvi.net.