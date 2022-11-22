Virgin Islands nonprofits have until month’s end to send in their list to the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands to be a part of the annual Virtual Giving Tree project.
Back for the third year, the Virtual Giving Tree allows organizations to list their holiday-related funding needs with CFVI.
“We recognize it’s been another challenging year for everyone, especially our nonprofits in the territory who are on the frontlines every day serving the community,” CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said in a released statement. “To help them with holiday-related needs for children, youth, families and seniors, we are pleased to bring back CFVI’s Virtual Giving Tree for 2022.”
According to the statement, the project distributed $115,540 to 27 Virgin Islands nonprofits to support holiday-related needs for children, youth, families and seniors.
“More than $66,000 of that came from donations from generous private donors and the general public, which supplemented funds at CFVI already allocated to the project,” according to the news release.
The funding was used to provide seniors, low income families and children, the homeless, and others with a variety of needs, including food, personal care products, school uniforms, holiday gift baskets, laptops, shoes, Christmas gifts, among others.
“The Foundation has once again set up an online form and is asking USVI nonprofit organizations to submit specific needs and requests by Wednesday, November 30, 2022,” the release stated.
The form can be accessed by visiting cfvi.co/2022VirtualGivingTree.
“While we can’t guarantee funding in response to every request, we will certainly do our absolute best to make the appropriate connections with any and all interested donors,” Baecher-Brown said.
Individuals or businesses wanting to support the project are invited to make a general donation online at cfvi.co/DonateGivingTree2022.
All of the proceeds will go directly to support the holiday-related needs of USVI nonprofits.
For more information and for donors interested in funding a specific need and/or organization, contact Davica Brathwaite, Grants and Programs Manager, at davicab@cfvi.net or call CFVI at 340.774.6031 on Wednesdays and Fridays.