ST. THOMAS — As the sun lifted over Emancipation Garden early Sunday morning, so did the lyrics to “Mary Did You Know?” sung by Roxanne Sciarrone.
The New Yorker, who is visiting St. Thomas for the holidays, was one of the first-timers at the 46th annual Challenge of the Carols, where choirs, musicians, and vocalists offered up Christmas songs as part of a beloved holiday tradition.
Her parents, Joe and Charlene Sciarrone, moved to St. Thomas a year ago from New York, after falling in love with the island during a cruise ship visit. On Sunday, the Sciarrone patriarch served as guitarist with the group Louis Taylor & Friends, which provided interludes and accompanied musicians at the Challenge.
The event, organized by Emancipation Garden Christmas Card, Inc., brought together regulars such as Voices of Love, Party Hardies Caroliers, and the Merry Caroliers of which Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is a member.
Traditional favorites such as “Mama Bake Your Johnny Cake” blended with classics like “Oh Holy Night” and “Santa Baby.”
And, as new entry “Just We,” harmonized over “Silent Night,” the Maltese pup, Kardashi, in a green Christmas tunic, barked hysterically and ran after Oli, a Shi tzu Pomeranian, in a fancy red tutu. It was that kind of day, when visitors, local dignitaries, friends and family — some with pets in tow — came together and simply had a happy, jolly Christmas.
Amid performances, many in the crowd sipped on sorrel, bush tea or coffee, while others sampled an array of old-time delicacies that included ham and sweetbread, Johnny cake, saltfish gundee, tuna fish, saltfish cake, dumbread and cheese, banana fritters and cakes offered by the Petersen, Weekes, Davis, and Meyers families.
“Pre-pandemic I was a club-date singer and did the circuits and stuff in New York, so I just felt like ‘oh well, if I’m invited up I’ll do a song,’” Sciarrone said.
Indeed, she was. And sing, she did.
At a point during her second rendition, Sciarrone seamlessly transitioned to an acoustic version with percussion in the background.
“It went a lot like how most gigs go, you know, technical difficulties and you just gotta roll with the outages,” she said of a brief power outage. “It was really a pleasure just to be able to say thank you to the community here in this very community-driven Christmas event that I’ve never experienced. It’s really wonderful and I’m glad that I could give back in some small way to everyone for this gathering.”
Earlier, the younger Sciarrone could be heard encouraging her mother to try some sorrel, describing it as having “a kick.”
Nearby Lauren Malone Francis and Leanda George were among those who had a front seat to the show. While George sampled some of the delicacies, Francis took some photos with Roach. Later, Gov. Albert Bryan
Jr., who took a few photos with others and some selfies of his own, came bearing gifts. One of his staffers handed out bottles of coquito, a Crucian staple for the holidays.
Euell Nielsen said she left her home in Hospital Ground at 2 a.m. Sunday decked out in long Christmas gloves and a Santa hat to accentuate her African outfit. l She drove the streets in hopes of getting her dance on at some Christmas tramp, but came upon sweet pan music coming from the Rising Stars pan yard, then joined the pre-Kwanzaa walk and wuk-up down the waterfront organized by Chinwe Osaze, before descending upon the Challenge.
Nielsen said after moving to the Virgin Islands a few years ago, she fell in love with the music, culture and food.
“It’s just a blessing to live here,” Nielsen said. “I was looking for Christmas j’ouvert, one of my favorite things, but I guess it didn’t happen this year,” she said. “I love Christmas j’ouvert. It is a wonderful tradition.”
Tonia Garnett came decked out as an elf to listen to “the sounds of the season,” in Christmas green pants, red shirt, light up headband, reindeer ears, bells and a glo- necklace.
“I’m feeling really festive and I just want to spread that Christmas cheer,” she said.
Patrickson Thomas, a mortgage banker, has been coming to the event for the past three years.
“You go out partying and then you knock out,” he said of feeling sapped “but after that I ended up here because of the contribution of free food, free drinks and free spirits,” he said, clarifying that he didn’t mean the alcoholic type.
He continued: “The sun rises and it greets me and everyone — ‘Good morning. How do you do?’ I love it. And that’s why we’re here — to mix and mingle, chat and chew with friends and connect with everybody else who is here to put a smile on someone’s face. This is the joy of the celebration.”
The event also included a tribute to the late Yolanda Thomas, a combined choir rendition of original composition “Look Over Yonder,” and the presentation of awards including the Governor’s Award to the Virgin Islands Daily News, for its outstanding contributions to the community via its coverage of traditional events like the Challenge, which helps bring cheer territorywide. Bryan presented the award to Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster, who accepted it on behalf of the Daily News staff.
The other awards and recipients are as follows:
• Esther Marks Award --Wesley Methodist Youth Fellowship
• Alexander “Ellick” Lloyd Award — Party Hardy Caroliers
• Luther Robles Award — Louisa McSween
• Honorable Choirs Conductor Award — Monique Richards.
Glenn “Kwabena” Davis, president of the Emancipation Garden Christmas Card, Inc. and former Sen. Myron D. Jackson led much of the morning’s program, which was live-streamed by WTJX and MDM.
Sponsors for this year’s Challenge included the V.I. Council on the Arts, the V.I. Port Authority, AARP, and the V.I. Lottery.