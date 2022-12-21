ST. THOMAS — Vernon Finch, the choir director of the Party Hardies Caroliers, jokingly recalls sending some individuals who showed up to practice for the Challenge of the Carols, in years past, straight to the “pantomime” section.
Simply, it meant recognizing those who could carry a tune better than others.
Thankfully, there’s a place for everyone at the annual gathering, which brings together community singers at Emancipation Garden at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning in a holiday ritual that celebrates belting out with a joyful spirit.
The Challenge, now in its 46th year, got started with a healthy dose of generational nostalgia and remembrance of old-time serenading that brightened streets and homes during the yuletide season in the Virgin Islands.
This year’s lineup includes regulars such as the Merry Caroliers, Bethel Baptist Choir, Louis Taylor and Combo, the Hopeless Hapless Choralers and event founders – the Voices of Love and Finch’s Party Hardies.
Glenn “Kwabena” Davis, a retired educator and Voices of Love conductor, was just 12 when his mother first asked him to restart the tradition of groups meeting at Rothschild Francis “Market” Square to have a Christmas Day sing-off. She also reminisced about small groups going house to house with a fungi band made up of a snare drum, banjo, guiro and triangle to bring good tidings.
Years later in 1977, Davis finally took up the mission, and approached Finch, a retired public administrator, with a plan. They both would start separate choirs to vie against each other. Finch recruited friends and family members and quickly rallied fresh college grads, neighbors and young U.S. service men and women to the cause. He recalled that with huge Afros, dashikis, and cowboy boots, his group felt emboldened to battle one of the veteran choirs, the Merry Caroliers that Christmas morning in Garden Street. The latter group, now directed by Alrid Lockhart, was once directed by Finch’s father, Earl.
“It was easy to do. We were party animals,” Finch said, adding that the group’s name was born at a beach picnic. “We were a close group of people who knew each other for years. We had no practice and we sounded terrible.”
Party Hardies held up one side of the steps to a family’s home. The Merry Caroliers, directed at the time by Finch’s father, were on the other. Then the banner dousing began, according to Davis, who started his choir the following year.
The lyrics in “Oh Holy Night” couldn’t have provided a better gimmick for the upstart choir. When the group got to “Fall on Your Knees,” everyone dropped on the ground.
“It was one confusion,” Finch recalled, adding that one year the group, which included members like Harriet Francois, the late Dana Orie, and Dilsa Torres, wore red and green towels and eventually settled on all white.
Deemed a success, by Christmas 1978 the event moved with Davis’ group to Emancipation Garden, which has been its home ever since. The second Challenge of the Carols inspired persons in the audience to form their own groups, and it grew in size and scope to now include church choirs, carolers, community groups, solo artists and musicians performing a mix of Christmas songs, hymns and traditional favorites. A few times a Christmas tramp joined in the festivities.
The Emancipation Garden Christmas Card, Inc. is a nonprofit that formally puts on the Challenge.
Rather than focus on competition, the group doles out five different awards for outstanding contributions to community service. Those who embody the attributes of mentorship, commitment, and leadership are selected for awards named after former culture bearers Alexander Alec Lloyd, Luther Robles and Esther Marks, along with the Governor’s and Honorable Choir Conductor recognitions.
For Sandyl Elskoe, a member of the Merry Caroliers, being part of the event is about “the traditional joy of Christmas.”
She recalled the days as a little girl, and the long wait to open Christmas presents as her late parents, Dorothy and Winthrop Elskoe, were out caroling. Several of the active groups still go out hours before the Challenge begins to perform for the elderly, shut-ins and senior citizens.
Elskoe remembers performing once for inmates at the jail, a practice she would like to see rekindled. Those who let carolers into their homes are known for offering up seasonal delights such as guavaberry and other treats in gratitude.
In keeping with the tradition, participants and attendees who come to this year’s event will also be treated to a complimentary traditional Christmas breakfast to include turkey, ham, dumb bread, cheese, sweetbread, soups, bush tea and sorrel provided by these families: Petersen, Weekes, Davis and Meyers.
“The choir leader would collect the gift of food and at the end of caroling, everyone would have a sampling of everything,” Davis said of the early years.
One of the event’s anticipated performances every Christmas morning is by the Hopeless Hapless Choralers.
The group, which boasts its own fungi band, came about in the early 1980s after its founder, former senator and police officer Celestino White Sr., got kicked out of another group, the Guardian Angels, for coming late too many times to practice. He decided to start his own.
“I was hopelessly looking for people to sing,” White recalled, adding that he resorted to begging people to join off the street the morning of the event.
An older event organizer, Felix Vanterpool, commented on the situation, leading to the name of the group, which included original members such as Edgar Baker Phillips, Degualle Brin, German Rojas, Janet Harrigan, Lydia Hendricks and Doris Vanterpool.
Things quickly turned around as the antics improved, and costumes were added. One year, White came up the road as President Obama, and successfully recruited a man wandering the street to play Vice President Biden. Another time they went with the theme “How did Santa Get Here?” and showed up on a donkey.
“The requirement to join the group is to either not know the song, or sing out of key,” said White. Each member would also pledge loyalty “to be a continuous idiot and moo-moo” to him and the Hopeless Hapless Choralers, he said.
The oath is not a deterrent, with people now begging him to join, and organizers putting them last on the lineup so the public doesn’t wander off before the show is over.
This year attendees are encouraged to bring chairs as seating will be limited due to preparations for the upcoming inauguration.
“It’s a replenishing of friendship and joy. I’m happy to see it’s lasted this long,” Finch said of the event. “My only wish is that it develops more with young people, in whatever way they can bring the spirit.”
If you go...
What: Challenge of the Carols
When: Sunday, Dec. 25
Where: Emancipation Garden
Listen/watch live: WSTA 1340 Am radio; WTJX, Channel 12; or livestream at https://www.wtjx.org/livestream/ and https://livestream.com/mdmvi. Donations to cover live-streaming are being accepted. Call 340-998-8952 for details.