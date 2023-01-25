ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Professional Charter Association has opened registration for a marine apprenticeship as part of its initiative to increase opportunities for employment in the marine field for Virgin Islands residents.
The Marine Rebuild Fund is committed to providing marine training and education, the organization said in a released statement. Funding raised year-round goes toward a five-week marine apprenticeship with Cruz Bay Watersports. The training is available to adults territorywide.
“The more people that are educated in this field, the more jobs residents can obtain,” the release stated.
This year the free five-week training program kicks off June 22 to July 21. Participants will work toward a Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping certificate. Successful applicants can also look forward to a position under the organization’s 12-month paid work placement.
“This placement helps trainees gain 360 days of sea time to qualify to be a certified Operator of an Un-inspective Passenger Vessel Captain,” the release stated.
The training, according to the Charter Association’s website includes:
• A five-day sailing course at St. Thomas Yacht Club
• Sail and power-boat operation with passengers
• Seamanship, upkeep, and customer service
• Swimming
• SCUBA diving
• First Aid and CPR certification
• Boating Safety (certification)
• Navigation, Rules of the Road, and other theory
• Marina and dock management
• Charter Vessel Maintenance and Charter Business Operation
• Technical skill and proficiency in diesel engines, outboards, electrical systems, and plumbing
• U.S. Coast Guard — half a day at the MSD and onboard a coastguard vessel
• Five-day STCW Basic Training, worth $1,200 per student.
To be eligible for the five-week program, applicants must have graduated from high school or college, and be between ages 18 and 30 by June 21.
To apply or learn more, visit www.vipca.org/youth-training