ST. CROIX — Farmers and local chefs will whip up mouth-watering dishes using locally raised ingredients during a three-day culinary exhibition this weekend.
The three-day event, which starts today, is aimed at promoting the island’s sustainability, according to organizers at Sejah Farms in Castle Burke.
“Our focus is that the community needs to understand that we can feed ourselves. If the initiative is in place and the work is in place we can sustain ourselves,” said Sejah Farms co-owner Yvette Browne.
Today, farmers and chefs will “bridge the locally grown food gap,” Browne said of the cooking demonstrations, which are being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While it is open to all residents, Browne said the goal is to introduce families who receive government assistance to locally grown produce and to “introduce them to healthier eating habits.”
On Saturday, 20 local chefs will battle for bragging rights at the 3rd annual Bush Cook Chef Cook competition. The competing chefs, which will also include junior chefs for the first time this year, will be cooking their meals on coal pot, three-stone setting or pit oven.
According to Browne, the chefs will use all locally sourced animal and plant products supplied by farmers. The competitors will start working on their dishes beginning at 7 a.m. and attendees will be able to sample the offerings beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The winners will be determined by the attendees, Browne said.
Tickets for Saturday’s event are $35.
The weekend will culminate with a “farm-to-table” dinner on Sunday, where a team of four chefs will collaborate on a five-course meal. The cost of the dinner is $60.
All proceeds from the three-day event will go toward providing equipment for local farmers. Tickets can be purchased at the farm in advance.
