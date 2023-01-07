ST. CROIX — Friday’s Children’s Parade, the first in two years since the pandemic, ushered in mas and splendor.
Parade troups didn’t disappoint, strutting and prancing down King Street in an array of costumes in kaleidoscope of colors, that celebrate the island’s children and culture.
Friday’s bright sunshine and a gentle breeze made for parade-perfect weather that lasted for the entire three-hour event. The parade kicked off shortly before noon near Claude O. Markoe Elementary School and rolled tpward amd down King Street at a steady pace allowing participants to put on a show to the delight of the spectators lining the streets.
As the day was also Three Kings Day, the parade was led by individuals representing the Three Kings.. Daniel Rivera said it has been 25 years that the Three Kings Committee, from Estate Profit has been a part of the parade or participated in community events.
“We are glad that we can be a part of it and to help keep this part of the culture alive,” Rivera said. “This is just as much a part of our Festival and our traditions and we will continue to help to preserve it.”
This year’s grand marshals were the St. Croix Majorettes. The group is approaching its 50{sup}th{/sup} anniversary and on Friday showed why they’ve outlasted parade entrants ove the years. King Street was transformed into a sea of gold and royal blue sequins as 175 girls led the parade.
Diana Garcia, president of the group, said she was honored the majorette group was chosen as grand marshals.
“We have been around for 49 years and a lot of girls have passed through our organization. We are delighted that we can continue to serve our community and show our talents during parades and festival,” she said.
Following the grand marshals were rows of fancy cars that carried Festival Royalty including this year’s Festival Queen, Princess, and Duchess. All wore beautifully-designed outfits that glistened in the sun with each and every motion as they waved or sent kisses to the crowd.
The other royalty included princess, prince, kings and queens – as well as their court – from some schools and even day care centers.
While King Street was moderately filled with spectators, the audience truly came alive as the music pumping from dee jays led the troupes .
Pearl B. Larsen School’s “Reflections” entry was creative with jesters dressed in black and white. The jesters’ ensemble were accented with green, purple, pink or blue in various sections, and they carried staffs with mirrors as they danced down the road.
Department of Education sponsored the troupe SOCA or School-based Excellence, Opportunities for Growth, Career Exploration and Cultural Awareness and Academic Achievement. Members included children, parents and staff wearing T-shirts. Each carried placards that showcased teaching and learning.
The Caribbean Center for Boys and Girls and the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts each had a troupe. The latter featured children dressed in costumes resembling jelly fish, turtle, seahorse and other fish as they danced through the streets.
Superior Court Rising Stars as they’ve done over the years, put on their customary high-energy performance and brought the crowd to its feet. The melodious ping-pong of their steel pans could be heard long before they were seen as they created melodies to popular songs, both past and current.
The parade exploded with even more mas and splendor as the Eccentric Moko Jumbies out of St. Thomas made their appearance . The towering stilt-walkers were dressed in outfits of bright colors, accentuated with Virgin Islands madras . They waved, danced and posed for pictures while making their way down the parade route.
Bringing up the rear for this year’s of the parade was the Solid Elements Kids Fun Troupe. The children were dressed in colorful outfits based on the section they were in. Their cosumes featured feathered headpieces and wings to match. Group members danced to In-Style Ban as they represented in forange and yellow, green or pink and blue section.
Along the route, and near the viewing stand with dignitaries including Bryan, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and others, the troupes delighted paradewatchers with choreographed routines that ranged from the simple to difficult, like majorettes twirling batons in the air and then catching them — backwards. Each group showed up with energy and enthusiasm, perhaps knowing it was the 70th anniversary of the Crucian Christmas Festival or just knowing it was their day to shine. And they did.
Today, the Adults Parade is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. near the Hannah’s Rest intersectin. Festival Village will will feature its final night of entertainment, and end with fireworks at 8 p.m.