Nesha Christian-Hendrickson, assistant commissioner of the V.I. Labor Department, has been elected to the National Association of State Workforce Agencies board.
According to a news release from the Labor Department, the association was one of 10 individuals elected to the association’s board.
Christian-Hendrickson, who also serves as the Labor Department’s legal counsel, will represent Region II which consists of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy praised his colleague’s accomplishment and congratulated her “for proudly representing the Virgin Islands .”
The association is a national organization representing workforce agencies.
“These agencies deliver training, employment, career, and business services while administering the veteran reemployment, unemployment insurance, and labor market information programs,” the release stated.