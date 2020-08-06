The Fort Christiansvaern parking lot at Christiansted National Historic Site has been reopened to the public with temporary hours.
The parking lot is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a Park Service press release. The lot will continue to be closed on weekends until the fort officially reopens.
Fees are being waived until further notice.
The lot closed along with the park on March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Corona Virus Task Force and from local public health authorities in consultation with National Park Service Public Health Office, according to the release.
“While the parking lot is specifically for the use of visitors visiting our park, I understand that there are limited parking areas for our local community and out-of-town visitors,” said Superintendent Gregory Camacho.
The park requests that visitors continue to follow guidance from the CDC and local health officials.